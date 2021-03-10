Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $54,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 783,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22.

