Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Globus Medical worth $53,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $64,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $81,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

