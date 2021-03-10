Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,187 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of The Wendy’s worth $51,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after buying an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Wendy’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after buying an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

