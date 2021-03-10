Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 136,401 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of SLM worth $57,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

SLM stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

