Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 142,627 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of Cardlytics worth $53,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 272,611 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.71, for a total transaction of $143,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

