Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 200,315 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of W. P. Carey worth $51,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

