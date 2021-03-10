Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,529 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $55,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

