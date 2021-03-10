Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 847,641 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 847,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of The Chemours worth $55,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The Chemours by 29.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after purchasing an additional 820,989 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the third quarter valued at about $14,108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 586.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 626,919 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $8,286,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 167.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 525,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 329,241 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CC stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

