Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 303,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of The Gap worth $55,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.95.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

