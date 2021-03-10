Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.57% of LCI Industries worth $51,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries stock opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,071,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,908 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

