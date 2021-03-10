Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.87

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $14.88. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 928 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.