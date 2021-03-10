BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.36

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $11.02. BankFinancial shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 48,832 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.