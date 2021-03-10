BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.86

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 11199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Get BankUnited alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BankUnited by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.