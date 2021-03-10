Barbara A. Payne Sells 1,000 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

