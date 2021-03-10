Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

BGH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

