Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
BGH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.90.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
