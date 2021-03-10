Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 11th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BCCI stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,727. Baristas Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc, doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections.

