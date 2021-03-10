Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.
NYSE:BNED opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
