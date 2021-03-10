Barry G. Benton Sells 2,137 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 672,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,626. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,926,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Q2 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after buying an additional 116,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Q2 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

