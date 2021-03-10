Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BRSLF stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Barsele Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.58.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barsele Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

