Base Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,483.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $140,483.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00501311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.13 or 0.00528692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00076417 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,464,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,645,169 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

