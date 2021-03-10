Base Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $270,451.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $270,451.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.09 or 0.00521851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00069505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00075380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.78 or 0.00519397 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,814,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,879,185 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

