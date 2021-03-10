Basic Attention Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $427.47 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $427.47 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00055382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00773205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

