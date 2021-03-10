Basic Attention Token Trading Up 8.5% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $841.00 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

