BASIC (BASIC) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One BASIC token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $24.01 million and $1.38 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.00511171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00066299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00528636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076788 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.