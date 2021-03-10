BASIC (BASIC) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $24.21 million and $1.62 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00513852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00070904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00075603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.00562297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00075509 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

