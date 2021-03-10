Basid Coin Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Basid Coin has a market cap of $58.16 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00521209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.20 or 0.00518847 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,952,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

