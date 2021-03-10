Basid Coin Trading Down 26.1% This Week (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Basid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $52.26 million and $1.73 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.48 or 0.00502848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00066569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00530402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,952,726 tokens. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

