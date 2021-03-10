Basis Cash 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.26 Million (BAC)

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Basis Cash has a total market cap of $24.64 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basis Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Basis Cash token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00489827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.29 or 0.00522492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00076155 BTC.

About Basis Cash

Basis Cash’s total supply is 57,830,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,830,610 tokens. The official website for Basis Cash is basis.cash . The official message board for Basis Cash is medium.com/basis-cash

Basis Cash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basis Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basis Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basis Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

