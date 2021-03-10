BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

