BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

