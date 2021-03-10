Beacon Price Up 51% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $33,081.10 and approximately $3,295.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028986 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001901 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000774 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 148.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.