Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $63.11 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $63.11 million and $17.97 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,404,960 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

