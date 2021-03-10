Beam Price Up 29.9% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $61.04 million and approximately $23.89 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000632 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 107.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,438,520 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

