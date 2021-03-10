BeatzCoin Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $151.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 87.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00028002 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

