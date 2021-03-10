Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Up 6.3%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.33. 1,002,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 524,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $666.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 204,649 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,992,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

