Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $355.78

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 355.78 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 365.80 ($4.78). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.72), with a volume of 997,408 shares changing hands.

BEZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.78. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97). Also, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56).

About Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

