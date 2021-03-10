bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.80. bebe stores shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 6,349 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

