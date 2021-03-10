Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 5.3%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $28.21. 5,372,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,108,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.