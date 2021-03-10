Beer Money Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $399,744.22 and $15,645.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00053167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00738579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00038932 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars.

