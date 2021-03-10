Beer Money Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $406,693.77 and $14,746.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00056087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00796318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

