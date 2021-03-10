Beetle Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $485,523.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 73.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $352,449.18 and approximately $485,523.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 257,949,183 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

