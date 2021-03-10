Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches Market Cap of $346,147.72

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $346,147.72 and approximately $642,769.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 257,857,315 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.