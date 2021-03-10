Beldex (BDX) Market Cap Tops $83.97 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Beldex has a total market cap of $83.97 million and approximately $13,593.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 120.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

