Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,463.73 ($45.25).

BWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 3,272 ($42.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,937.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,733.71. Bellway p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,438 ($44.92).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

