Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.66, but opened at C$0.86. Belo Sun Mining shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 121,693 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Belo Sun Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$386.73 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

