Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Shares Gap Up to $172.00

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.25), but opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.33). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 5,946 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.11. The company has a market cap of £62.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

Belvoir Group Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

