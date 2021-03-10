Benefitfocus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 921 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 890% compared to the average volume of 93 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $441.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

