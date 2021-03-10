BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Market Cap Hits $11.05 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00053821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.44 or 0.00751890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039546 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

