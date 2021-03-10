Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the February 11th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,552,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRGO stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 4,659,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,922,269. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Bergio International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
