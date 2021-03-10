Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,484.00

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,484 ($45.52) and last traded at GBX 3,410 ($44.55), with a volume of 20573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £319.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,484.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,786.18.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

