bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €42.00 ($49.41) and last traded at €41.05 ($48.29). Approximately 16,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.30 ($45.06).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of bet-at-home.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $288.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.41.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers casino sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

